Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Appoint David Hussey As Chief Mentor, Kyle Mills As Bowling Coach

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Appoint David Hussey As Chief Mentor, Kyle Mills As Bowling Coach

David Hussey had previously represented KKR from 2008 to 2010, and was also a CSK and KXIP player, while Kyle Mills is New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Appoint David Hussey As Chief Mentor, Kyle Mills As Bowling Coach
KKR are two-time IPL champions.
Courtesy: Twitter (@KKRiders)
IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Appoint David Hussey As Chief Mentor, Kyle Mills As Bowling Coach
outlookindia.com
2019-10-05T18:13:45+0530

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday appointed former Australia cricketer David Hussey as their Chief Mentor and former New Zealander pacer Kyle Mills as their bowling coach. (More Cricket News)

"ANNOUNCEMENT: We have @DavidHussey29 joining us as the Chief Mentor, along with @kylemills79, who will serve as the Bowling Coach of #KKR in the upcoming editions of #IPL2020."

CEO and MD of the franchise, Venky Mysore, said the duo will bring a wealth of experience as professionals.

Read: BCCI Accepts Karthik's Apology On Violation Of Contract Clauses

"It's great to welcome David Hussey and Kyle Mills to the Knight Riders Family. They bring a wealth of experience as professionals and are terrific individuals. We are confident that their contribution as part of the think tank of KKR, and to the KKR Academy, will be invaluable," Mysore said in a statement.

Hussey, 42, had been an IPL regular as a player. He had previously represented KKR from 2008 to 2010, and was also a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) player.

Also Read: Brendon McCullum Becomes KKR Head Coach

His older brother Michael Hussey is is currently CSK's batting coach.

Mills, who has played more than 200 matches across formats for New Zealand, will join hands with his former captain Brendon McCullum. Mills is New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

KKR appointed Brendon McCullum as their head coach in August.

 

 

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata Cricket - IPL Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders Sports
Next Story : India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4: Rohit Sharma's Twin Tons Put IND In Pole Position
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement