IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders Appoint David Hussey As Chief Mentor, Kyle Mills As Bowling Coach

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday appointed former Australia cricketer David Hussey as their Chief Mentor and former New Zealander pacer Kyle Mills as their bowling coach. (More Cricket News)

"ANNOUNCEMENT: We have @DavidHussey29 joining us as the Chief Mentor, along with @kylemills79, who will serve as the Bowling Coach of #KKR in the upcoming editions of #IPL2020."

CEO and MD of the franchise, Venky Mysore, said the duo will bring a wealth of experience as professionals.

"It's great to welcome David Hussey and Kyle Mills to the Knight Riders Family. They bring a wealth of experience as professionals and are terrific individuals. We are confident that their contribution as part of the think tank of KKR, and to the KKR Academy, will be invaluable," Mysore said in a statement.

Hussey, 42, had been an IPL regular as a player. He had previously represented KKR from 2008 to 2010, and was also a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) player.

His older brother Michael Hussey is is currently CSK's batting coach.

Mills, who has played more than 200 matches across formats for New Zealand, will join hands with his former captain Brendon McCullum. Mills is New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

KKR appointed Brendon McCullum as their head coach in August.