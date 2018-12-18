IPL Auction: List Of Sold And Unsold Players

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction for the 2019 season is being held in Jaipur.

The first round of auction witnessed big surprises with franchises making a beeline for the West Indies players. Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have earned big.

But Rajasthan Royals broke the bank for Jaydev Unadkat, again. The Jaipur-based franchise outbid other franchises to acquire the services of the 27-year-old during, for a whopping INR 8.40 crore.

Unadkat was the most expensive Indian player last year at Rs 11.5 crore, and he is certain to become the most expensive player in this auction. He was released by the franchise earlier this year.

But there were no takers for legendary players like Yuvraj Singh (India), Brend McCullum (New Zealand), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Chris Woakes (England), Chris Jordan (England), etc.

Here's the updated list of sold and unsold players:

SOLD

- Hanuma Vihari (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crores

- Shimron Hetmyer (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.2 crores

- Carlos Brathwaite (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5 crores

- Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 50 lakhs

- Moises Henriques (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 1 crore

- Axar Patel (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 5 crores

- Jonny Bairstow (Base price INR 1.5 crores) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2.2 crores

- Nicholas Pooran (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR INR 4.2 crores

- Wriddhiman Saha (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.2 crores

- Jaydev Unadkat (Base price INR 1.5 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 8.4 crores

- Ishant Sharma (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.1 crores

- Lasith Malinga (Base price INR 2 crores) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crores

- Mohammed Shami (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 4.8 crores

- Varun Aaron (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crores

- Mohit Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 5 crores

- Devdutt Padikkal (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakhs

- Anmolpreet Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 80 lakhs

- Sarfaraz Khan (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 25 lakhs

- Ankush Bains (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakhs

- Nathu Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakhs

- Colin Ingram (Base price INR 2 crores) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 6.40 crores

- Sam Curran (Base price INR 2 crores) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 7.2 crores

- Heinrich Klaasen (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 50 lakhs

- Barinder Sran (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.4 crore

- Lockie Ferguson (Base price 1 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1.6 crores

- Sherfane Rutherford (Base price INR 40 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crores

- Andrich Nortje (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakhs

- Oshane Thomas (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Rajasthan Royals for 1.1 crores

- Hardus Viljoen (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 75 lakhs

- Himmat Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 65 lakhs

- Nikhil Naik (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakhs

- Arshdeep Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 20 lakhs

- Harry Gurney (Base price INR 75 lakhs) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 75 lakhs

- Pankaj Jaiswal (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakhs

- Milind Kumar (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakhs

- Darshan Nalkande (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 30 lakhs

- Shashank Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 30 lakhs

- Simran Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 4.8 crores

- Rasik Dhar (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakhs

- Prithvi Raj Yarra (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakhs

- Liam Livingstone (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 50 lakhs

- Keemo Paul (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakhs

- Prayas Ray Barman (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 1.5 crore

- Agnivesh Ayachi (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 20 lakhs

- Harpreet Brar (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 20 lakhs

- Martin Guptill (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1 crore - re-presented in accelerated auction

- Yuvraj Singh (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1 crore - re-presented in accelerated auction

- Akshdeep Nath (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.6 crores - re-presented in the accelerated auction

- Jalaj Saxena (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakhs - re-presented in the accelerated auction

- M Ashwin (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 20 lakhs - re-presented in the accelerated auction

- Ruturaj Gaikwad (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 20 lakhs

- Shubham Ranjane (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakhs - re-presented in the accelerated auction

- Joe Denly (Base price INR 1 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 1 crore - re-presented in the accelerated auction

- B Ayyappa (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakhs

- Shrikant Mundhe (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakhs - re-presented in the accelerated auction

- Manan Vohra (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakhs - re-presented in the accelerated auction

- Ashton Turner (Base price INR 50 lakhs) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 50 lakhs - re-presented in the accelerated auction

- Riyan Parag (Base price INR 20 lakhs) sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakhs

UNSOLD

- Manoj Tiwary (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Cheteshwar Pujara (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Alex Hales (Base price INR 1.5 crores)

- Brendon McCullum (Base price INR 2 crores)

- Martin Guptill (Base price INR 1 crore)

- Chris Woakes (Base price INR 2 crores)

- Chris Jordan (Base price INR 1 crore)

- Yuvraj Singh (Base price INR 1 crore)

- Naman Ojha (Base price INR 75 lakhs)

- Ben McDermott (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Rahul Sharma (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Adam Zampa (Base price INR 1 crore)

- Khary Pierre (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Fawad Ahmed (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Manan Vohra (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Sachin Baby (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Ankit Bawne (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Armaan Jaffer (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Akshdeep Nath (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Ayush Badoni (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Jalaj Saxena (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Sheldon Jackson (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- B Indrajith (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Anuj Rawat (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- KS Bharat (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Arun Karthik (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Aniket Choudhary (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Ishan Porel (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Rajneesh Gurbani (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Chama Milind (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Tushar Deshpande (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- J Suchith (Base price 20 lakhs)

- Yuvraj Chudasama (Base price 20 lakhs)

- Zahir Khan (Base price INR 40 lakhs)

- KC Cariappa (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- R Sai Kishore (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- M Ashwin (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Usman Khawaja (Base price INR 1 crore)

- Hazratullah Zazai (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Reeza Hendricks (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Shaun Marsh (Base price INR 2 crores)

- Saurabh Tiwary (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Hashim Amla (Base price INR 1 crore)

- James Neesham (Base price INR 75 lakhs)

- Angelo Mathews (Base price INR 2 crores)

- Rishi Dhawan (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Corey Anderson (Base price INR 2 crores)

- Parvez Rassol (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Jason Holder (Base price INR 75 lakhs)

- Luke Ronchi (Base price INR 75 lakhs)

- Mushfiqur Rahim (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Kusal Perera (Base price INR 75 lakhs)

- Glenn Phillips (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Vinay Kumar (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Kane Richardson (Base price INR 1 crore)

- Abhimanyu Mithun (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Morne Morkel (Base price INR 1.5 crores)

- Dale Steyn (Base price INR 1.5 crores)

- Pravin Dubey (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Shubham Ranjane (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Qais Ahmad (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Satyajeet Bachhav (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Joe Denly (Base price INR 1 crore)

- Rilee Rossouw (Base price INR 1.5 crores)

- Dan Christian (Base price INR 1 crore)

- Manpreet Gony (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Ali Khan (Base price INR 40 lakhs)

- James Pattinson (Base price INR 1 crore)

- Himanshu Rana (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Lewis Gregory (Base price INR 40 lakhs)

- Vishnu Vinod (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Patrick Brown (Base price INR 40 lakhs)

- Jaskaran Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Sandeep Warrier (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Fabian Allen (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Sikandar Raza (Base price INR 75 lakhs)

- Ashton Turner (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

- Sairaj Patil (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Swapnil Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Lalit Yadav (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Laurie Evans (Base price INR 40 lakhs)

- Jamie Overton (Base price INR 40 lakhs)

- Akash Parkar (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Shrikant Mundhe (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Karanveer Kaushal (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Mayank Dagar (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Zeeshan Ansari (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Kedar Dedhar (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Tanmay Mishra (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

- Aman Khan (Base price INR 20 lakhs)