Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Desperate Joe Root 'To Enter' Indian Premier League Mega Auction Next Year

Considered one of the modern greats of the game, Joe Root is yet to play in the IPL after going unsold in the 2018 auction.

IPL 2022: Desperate Joe Root 'To Enter' Indian Premier League Mega Auction Next Year
Joe Root had expressed his desire to play in the IPL last year but decided against entering the auction. | File Photo

Trending

IPL 2022: Desperate Joe Root 'To Enter' Indian Premier League Mega Auction Next Year
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T19:21:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 7:21 pm

England Test captain Joe Root is hoping to make his debut in the Indian Premier League next year and will enter his name in the 2022 mega auction, a report said on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Considered one of the modern greats of the game, Root is yet to play in the IPL after going unsold in the 2018 auction but all that can change in next year's tournament, which is set to be expanded with the inclusion of two new teams.

According to a report in 'Daily telegraph', Root is looking to "enter the auction next year in an attempt to play in the competition for the first time and also boost his T20 World Cup hopes."

The BCCI is planning to add two teams for the 2022 edition, meaning another 16 slots will be up for grabs for the overseas players in the mega auction, which will see almost all players go under the hammer.

Root had expressed his desire to play in the IPL last year even though he had decided against entering the auction.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

"At some point of my career, I am desperate to be a part of an IPL season. Hopefully, a few more beyond that as well. It is something I would love to experience, and love to be a part of," he had said.

"With the amount of international cricket, and Test cricket in particular this year, didn’t feel like it was the right time (to enter the auction).

"I didn't feel like I could throw all my energy into it, which it deserves. And, I don't think it would set me up and set English cricket up best with what's to come."

The 30-year-old, who last played a T20I for England in May 2019, isn't part of England's T20 World cup squad. He is preparing to lead the side at the upcoming Ashes series in Australia.

Root averages 35.7 in T20 but has been missing in action in the shortest format primarily due to workload management.

Tags

PTI Joe Root Indian Premier League 2021 England national cricket team Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Agnes Tirop, Kenyan Distance Runner, Found Dead At Her Home

Agnes Tirop, Kenyan Distance Runner, Found Dead At Her Home

AFC U-23 Football: India Name 28 Probables For Qualifiers

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: England Go Back To Drawing Board As Midfield Issues Remain

Hockey India Terms Belgium's Comments On Indians Sweeping FIH Awards As 'Racial Discrimination'

Shardul Thakur Replaces Axar Patel In India's ICC T20 World Cup Squad

Champions League: UEFA Set To Give Clubs More Say Over UCL Marketing Rights And Deals

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Look To Revive Sluggish Delhi Innings

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Sanctions Likely For Hungary, Albania After Crowd Unrest

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

Advertisement

More from Sports

BCCI Extends Deadline For Purchasing Tender Document For New IPL Teams

BCCI Extends Deadline For Purchasing Tender Document For New IPL Teams

T20 World Cup: ‘Kane Williamson Will Be Fine Before Pakistan Clash’, Says New Zealand’s Gary Stead

T20 World Cup: ‘Kane Williamson Will Be Fine Before Pakistan Clash’, Says New Zealand’s Gary Stead

Sony Pictures India Bags Broadcasting Rights For Bundesliga

Sony Pictures India Bags Broadcasting Rights For Bundesliga

T20 World Cup: Team India Unveil Fan-Inspired ‘Billion Cheers’ Jersey For Showpiece Event

T20 World Cup: Team India Unveil Fan-Inspired ‘Billion Cheers’ Jersey For Showpiece Event

Read More from Outlook

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

Outlook Web Desk / "Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people," the MEA Spokesperson said.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Outlook Web Desk / Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders from Congress, who met President Ram Nath Kovind.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / It's a virtual semifinal against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight. Here's weighing the strengths and weaknesses of Kolkata Knight Riders.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement