IPL 2021: RCB Captain Virat Kohli Hails Bowlers After Dramatic 1-run Win Over DC

After pulling off a dramatic 1-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said that the luxury of having depth in the bowling department is faring well for the team this season.

"For the most part, I think we were top in this game with our bowlers. We felt 160-165 was par. It was a bit two-paced," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Defending 171, Mohammed Siraj conceded 12 runs in the last over of the match to still pull off a miraculous win -- fifth for RCB in six outings. He was one of the six bowlers used by Kohli in the game. The skipper also had the option of handing the ball to all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

"There wasn't any dew tonight thanks to that little sandstorm in the middle and we ended up bowling with a dry ball. If you look at our bowling line-up, Maxi's still not bowling, he's the 7th option. As a captain I can bowl guys at different stages, take the load off one another.

"And Maxi is yet to bowl. We've always had batting but now bowling as well," Kohli added.

Harshal Patel, the season's leading wicket-taker, once again lead the bowling charge for RCB. The pacer took two crucial wickets, those of Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis.

RCB have won some close ties this season. They beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by two runs in the season opener, then escaped with a six-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next outing.

Those wins were followed by comfortable wins against Kolkata Knight Riders, by 38 runs and Rajasthan Royals, by 10 wickets, only to suffer a 69-run hammering at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.

The win against Rishabh Pant's Delhi helped Kohli & Co go top of the IPL points table with 10 points, two more than MS Dhoni's CSK, who albeit have a game in hand.

RCB next play Punjab Kings in the 26th match of the season at the same venue.

