Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja Punishes KKR As CSK Score Dramatic Last-Ball Win In Abu Dhabi

With this win, CSK go atop the table with 16 points from 10 matches -- same as Delhi Capitals, who are at second. CSK score over DC on net run rate.

Ravindra Jadeja played a sensational 8-ball 22 to help CSK pull off a thrilling win over KKR on Sunday. | BCCI-IPL

2021-09-26T20:07:18+05:30
Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 8:07 pm

A sensational cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 8 balls) towards the end helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in their IPL 2021 match here on Sunday. 

Chasing a target of 172, CSK top-order batsmen chipped with handy contributions but they wobbled towards the end before Jadeja pulled off the win which was studded with two fours and as many sixes to help his side reach 172/8 in 20 overs.

Faf du Plessis (44), Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) and Moeen Ali (32) were the other contributors. Earlier, KKR scored 171 for six after opting to bat. Rahul Tripathi made 45 off 33 balls, while useful contributions also came from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26).

India pacer Shardul Thakur was one of the best bowlers for CSK in the game, returning impressive figures of 2/20 in his quota of four overs. Josh Hazlewood also picked up two wickets, including that of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 171/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 45, Nitish Rana 37 not out, Dinesh Karthik 26; Shardul Thakur 2/20) lost to Chennai Super Kings: 172/8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Ruturaj Gaikwad 40, Ravindra Jadeja 22; Sunil Narine 3/41) by two wickets.

