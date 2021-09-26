IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: Kolkata Lose Shubman Gill In First Over

Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders are 50 for 2 with 14.1 overs left
Out! Iyer's brilliant run in IPL 2021 has been halted by Thakur, caught by Dhoni for 18. Tripathi (21*). KKR 50/2 after 5.1 overs.
KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan completes 50 IPL matches in Purple and Gold today. Way to go Morgsi!
Tripathi is taking the CSK bowlers to cleaners, especially Surran. After Gill's departure, the right-hander has played some aggressive shots to boost the KKR camp. Tripathi (21*), Iyer (9*). KKR 40/1 after 4 overs.
Gill (9) smashes Chahar for a couple of the boundaries before falling short of the crease. Rayudu with the magic fingers. Iyer (1*). KKR 10/1 after 1 overs.
The strip is the same as the one used for DC vs RR game yesterday. The pitch looks dry and has been rolled. Batsmen will find it tough to negate the slow bouncers, says Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.
MS Dhoni (CSK): The IPL is all about managing combinations. Dwayne Bravo has got few niggles and we don't want them to aggravate further. Sam Curran replaces him.
Eoin Morgan (KKR): Since it's a day game, it will be a challenge in this heat. The pitch might get slower as the game progresses. No changes in our side.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and will bat first.
Hello and welcome to everyone to a lazy Sunday afternoon. Two of the favourite teams in the IPL -- KKR and CSK are facing each other in a mouth-watering clash in Abu Dhabi. A win for CSK will push them to the top along with Delhi Capitals on 16 points, while if KKR win they will leapfrog RCB to third.
Sunday's first IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi promises to be a thrilling affair. Both teams are coming off wins. CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore while KKR got the better of Mumbai Indians in the previous games. Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate for full points. A win will bolster their chances to make the IPL 2021 playoffs. Eoin Morgan's KKR came to UAE sitting last on the IPL table. They are now fourth with eight points from nine matches. Chennai Super Kings are second in the standings and a win today will help them catch-up with leaders Delhi Capitals (16 points after 10 games). KKR have been galvanised by the introduction of opener Venkatesh Iyer. He has given KKR the spark that was missing in the Indian leg of the tournament. Iyer's 94 runs in two matches have come at a superb strike-rate of 164.91. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are also looking good but the middle order, where Morgan is completely out of form, needs to buck up. Varun Chakravarthy has led the KKR attack well and all in all, the former champions are looking very good. CSK players, as skipper MS Dhoni said, are looking more responsible. The top order has been contributing and with bowlers doing well to defend scores, Chennai have profited from a team effort. Follow IPL 2021 live cricket scores of CSK vs KKR here.
(POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)
Likely XIs
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Moeen Ali, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Eoin Morgan (capt), 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Andre Russell, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.
Outlook Web Desk / The officials remained tight-lipped about the number or the names of ministers who will be inducted in the cabinet, barely months ahead of the crucial 2022 assembly elections in the state.
Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.
PTI / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.
Ashwini Sharma / The alarmed HP government has decided to assign the task of assessing the mountain-related hazard risks to the Geological Survey of India (GSI), and premier institutes like IIT Mandi.