IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: Kolkata Lose Shubman Gill In First Over

Thakur Picks Iyer Out! Iyer's brilliant run in IPL 2021 has been halted by Thakur, caught by Dhoni for 18. Tripathi (21*). KKR 50/2 after 5.1 overs.

Milestone Alert KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan completes 50 IPL matches in Purple and Gold today. Way to go Morgsi!

Tripathi Leads Charge Tripathi is taking the CSK bowlers to cleaners, especially Surran. After Gill's departure, the right-hander has played some aggressive shots to boost the KKR camp. Tripathi (21*), Iyer (9*). KKR 40/1 after 4 overs.

Gill Departs Gill (9) smashes Chahar for a couple of the boundaries before falling short of the crease. Rayudu with the magic fingers. Iyer (1*). KKR 10/1 after 1 overs.

Pitch Report The strip is the same as the one used for DC vs RR game yesterday. The pitch looks dry and has been rolled. Batsmen will find it tough to negate the slow bouncers, says Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

Captains Speak MS Dhoni (CSK): The IPL is all about managing combinations. Dwayne Bravo has got few niggles and we don't want them to aggravate further. Sam Curran replaces him. Eoin Morgan (KKR): Since it's a day game, it will be a challenge in this heat. The pitch might get slower as the game progresses. No changes in our side.

Playing XIs Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Toss Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and will bat first.

Mouth-Watering Clash Hello and welcome to everyone to a lazy Sunday afternoon. Two of the favourite teams in the IPL -- KKR and CSK are facing each other in a mouth-watering clash in Abu Dhabi. A win for CSK will push them to the top along with Delhi Capitals on 16 points, while if KKR win they will leapfrog RCB to third.