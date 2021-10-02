Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings ‘Seized Key Moments’ Against KKR, Says Brendon McCullum

Chasing Kolkata Knight Riders' 165/7, Punjab Kings reached the target with three balls to spare for a five-wicket win. PBKS move to 10 points.

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings ‘Seized Key Moments’ Against KKR, Says Brendon McCullum
KKR head coach Brendon McCullum (L) wants skipper Eoin Morgan to be back among runs in the IPL 2021. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings ‘Seized Key Moments’ Against KKR, Says Brendon McCullum
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T10:53:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 10:53 am

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum conceded that Punjab Kings (PBKS) deserved to win against his side as the KL Rahul-led outfit ‘seized the key moments’ during their IPL 2021 game in Dubai on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Punjab Kings boosted their chances of making IPL play-offs with a five-wicket win over KKR. “I thought we played another good game of cricket tonight (but) Punjab Kings deserved the win because they seized the key moments but we certainly played a hand and we really got a good game of cricket,” McCullum said at the virtual press conference.

HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS | SCHEDULE

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has not been among the runs, and the former New Zealand stumper expects some runs from the England captain.

“Obviously, he (Morgan) is one of our senior players, he is one of our international batsmen and as captain as well in his own, he would love to contribute a lot more runs, actually he captains the side very well tactically, but look you want some more runs from (him), no doubt in that,” McCullum added.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

“You need runs from your overseas players and you particularly need in those key spots as well. I am confident that he will come up (alright),” he said, adding that senior Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib-AL-Hasan is in the mix for selection.

McCullum also admitted that without sans Andre Russell, it was difficult to balance the side. “In terms of the balance, when you take out a world-class all-rounder like Andre Russell, it is always difficult to balance your side,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings bowling coach Damien Wright heaped praise on skipper Rahul for his crucial 67-run knock. “Look, I thought his innings was super, we were quite attacking from the other end with KL and he played a real anchor role for us.

“I would have loved to see him there at the end, but I thought his innings tonight was super and he is such a class-player,” the former Australian first-class cricketer said. Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh have shone for the Punjab Kings in the death overs and the bowling coach attributed it to their training.

“Look, I would say, it is purely down to the way that they train and apply themselves. It’s been an area of our game that we have been strong at (bowling in the death) as we play here in Dubai, and I thought their last two overs were the difference in the game.

“Both of them work really hard and that's just paying off. He (Shami) bowled beautifully tonight,” he said, adding that young spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been a huge inclusion in the squad.

Tags

PTI Brendon McCullum KL Rahul Eoin Morgan Andre Russell Shakib Al Hasan Dubai Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

India Women Shoot Team Skeet Gold At ISSF Junior World Championship In Lima

India Women Shoot Team Skeet Gold At ISSF Junior World Championship In Lima

La Liga: Inaki Williams Sets League Record As Athletic Bilbao Edge Past Alaves

AUS Women vs IND Women, Pink Ball Test, Live Cricket Scores, Day 3: India Pile On The Runs

IPL 2021: Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders Will Give Punjab Kings Confidence, Says Skipper KL Rahul

KL Rahul, Shahrukh Khan Star In Punjab Kings' Crucial Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Liverpool Vs Manchester City: Jurgen Klopp Says Reds Must Be 'Cheeky' To Beat Pep Guardiola's Side

WATCH: Punam Raut Earns 'Respect' As India Women Dominate Australia In Historic Day-Night Test

Tashi And Nungshi Malik, India's 'Everest Twins', Conquer Swiss Alps

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Sports

France Football Boss Not Against Biennial Football World Cup; Creates Crack In UEFA Unity Against FIFA

France Football Boss Not Against Biennial Football World Cup; Creates Crack In UEFA Unity Against FIFA

Wrestling Worlds: Indian Youngsters Face Stiff Test; Expectations High From Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor

Wrestling Worlds: Indian Youngsters Face Stiff Test; Expectations High From Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor

ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Add Five More Players To Squad

ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Add Five More Players To Squad

Nations League, Semi-final: Kevin De Bruyne Boost For Belgium As Red Devils Face World Champions France

Nations League, Semi-final: Kevin De Bruyne Boost For Belgium As Red Devils Face World Champions France

Read More from Outlook

Vaccine Eligibility List Under 'Constant Review': UK Sources After India’s Reciprocal Action

Vaccine Eligibility List Under 'Constant Review': UK Sources After India’s Reciprocal Action

Outlook Web Desk / The British government is yet to officially respond to India’s plans to impose quarantine restrictions on vaccinated British travellers from Monday.

Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs Camp In Delhi Amid Speculation Over Leadership Change

Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs Camp In Delhi Amid Speculation Over Leadership Change

Outlook Web Desk / The demand for a change of guard reared its head in Chhattisgarh after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as chief minister in June 202

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink Ball Test, Live, Day 3: India Pile On Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink Ball Test, Live, Day 3: India Pile On Runs

Rain has played spoilsport in the first two days of the one-off day-night Test. Follow Day 3 live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement