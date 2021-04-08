IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Premier League Opening Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns home to a blockbuster opening match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. As last year, this IPL for now will be played in empty stadiums. IPL Full Schedule | RCB Team Preview | MI Team Preview



Although the dark clouds of covid and a nation going through a second wave of infections hangs large, fans can hope for a cracker of a match between two sides loaded with big hitters.



Both sides, and RCB more so, have topped up their batting and bowling departments in the auctions.



Apart from Chennai the other five neutral venues are Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru.



The eliminators, qualifiers and final will be hosted at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.



The final will be played on May 30.



While RCB let go of South African all-rounder Chris Morris who went on to became the most expensive player in IPL history. He was bought for Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals.



RCB did well to add Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pacer Kyle Jamieson.



Many teams and international players are considering the league to be an ideal preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in India later this year.



Rohit and Mumbai Indians, the most successful captain in the IPL with five titles, would like to pick up from where they left in UAE. And this is quite possible given the fact that the team has managed to keep their core intact.



Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal- and not to forget Kieron Pollard can tear any bowling attack apart.



With Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar MI as a team can never be taken for granted.

The wait for #VIVOIPL will end soon, when @mipaltan take on @RCBTweets in the opening match.



Have your say & send your success mantras for the 2 captains using #RohitMantra or #KohliMantra.



Mark your calendars – April 9 ko #SabKuchRoKo because it’s #MIvRCB! pic.twitter.com/XwPWMDqnbk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2021





Match details of Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore



Match: 1st Match of IPL MI vs RCB



When: 7:30 PM IST



Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai



Head-to-Head: Matches: 27, MI leads RCB with 17-9 wins. One match has finished tied with RCB winning in super over



Telecast and live streaming



Indian Premier League will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels.



The matches can also been seen live on regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla TV.



Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV in India.





Likely XIs:



RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharudden, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Finn Allen



MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav,Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Kieron Pollard



Full Squads:



Mumbai Indians



Rohit Sharma (c), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.



Royal Challengers Bangalore



Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel.

