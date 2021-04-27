April 27, 2021
IPL 2021: KL Rahul Livid After Punjab Kings' Underwhelming Show Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings failed to defend 123/9 against Kolkata Knight Riders and suffered fourth defeat in six IPL 2021 matches

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2021
KL Rahul, with the wicketkeeping gloves, aand his Punjab Kings during their Indian Premier League 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 26, 2021.
PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL
2021-04-27T10:05:19+05:30

A livid KL Rahul slammed Punjab Kings' underwhelming performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 21 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table

Put into bat by KKR captain Eoin Morgan at Narendra Modi Stadium, Punjab could score only 123 for 9. Rahul's opening partner Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 34-ball 31, while Chris Jordan scored 30 off 18.

"I really don't know what to say, it was a poor performance from us," Rahul said after the five-wicket defeat.

Morgan anchored the chased with a fluent 47 off 40 after Rahul Tripathi hit 41 off 32, as KKR reached the target in 16.4 overs.

"We should have adapted better on a new pitch, we could have applied a lot more with the bat and get that extra 20-30 runs. The wicket was a bit low and slow, but 120-130 was not enough. A few soft dismissals costing us the game," Rahul added.

The defeat left PBKS with four points from six matches with two wins and four defeats. They sit sixth in the eight-team tournament, while KKR are a notch above, courtesy slightly better run-rate, with the same points from the same number of matches.

PBKS next play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 26th match of the season on Friday at the same venue.

