IPL 2021: KL Rahul Livid After Punjab Kings' Underwhelming Show Against Kolkata Knight Riders

A livid KL Rahul slammed Punjab Kings' underwhelming performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 21 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Put into bat by KKR captain Eoin Morgan at Narendra Modi Stadium, Punjab could score only 123 for 9. Rahul's opening partner Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 34-ball 31, while Chris Jordan scored 30 off 18.

"I really don't know what to say, it was a poor performance from us," Rahul said after the five-wicket defeat.

Morgan anchored the chased with a fluent 47 off 40 after Rahul Tripathi hit 41 off 32, as KKR reached the target in 16.4 overs.

"We should have adapted better on a new pitch, we could have applied a lot more with the bat and get that extra 20-30 runs. The wicket was a bit low and slow, but 120-130 was not enough. A few soft dismissals costing us the game," Rahul added.

The defeat left PBKS with four points from six matches with two wins and four defeats. They sit sixth in the eight-team tournament, while KKR are a notch above, courtesy slightly better run-rate, with the same points from the same number of matches.

PBKS next play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 26th match of the season on Friday at the same venue.

