March 31, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021: Jason Roy Replaces Mitchell Marsh In Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

IPL 2021: Jason Roy Replaces Mitchell Marsh In Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions and later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018

Agencies 31 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021: Jason Roy Replaces Mitchell Marsh In Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
Sunrisers Hyderbad have acquired Jason Roy at his base price of Rs 2 crore.
BCCI
IPL 2021: Jason Roy Replaces Mitchell Marsh In Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
outlookindia.com
2021-03-31T19:27:49+05:30

England opener Jason Roy on Wednesday replaced Mitchell Marsh in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the Indian Premier League beginning April 9 after the Australian all-rounder made himself unavailable due to personal reasons.  (More Cricket News)

Marsh had got injured in the first game of the 2020 edition and could not play thereafter.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed up England batsman Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons," read an IPL update.

Marsh, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has played a total of 21 games. His replacement Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions and later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 edition.

He has played a total of eight matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name.  

SRH have acquired Roy at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Roy showed decent form in the recent ODI and T20 series against India but was not able to convert starts.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: SL Trail WI By 218 Runs

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Mitchell Marsh Jason Roy Mumbai SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket - IPL Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos