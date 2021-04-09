IPL 2021: Jason Behrendorff Replaces Josh Hazlewood In Chennai Super Kings Squad

Chennai Super Kings have signed Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff, 30, as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

CSK Team Preview | News | Full Schedule



The left-arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far. This will be Behrendorff’s second IPL stint having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings start their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Jason is all of us right now!

J Behrendorff joins the super lion up for this #Summerof2021 !

Read more : https://t.co/Xe1WU7WWvu#WhistlePodu #Yellove ðÂÂ¦ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

ðÂÂÂÂ¸@ICC pic.twitter.com/qYSjcee932 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 9, 2021

Hazlewood had decided to withdraw from Indian Premier League in order to stay fresh for upcoming Ashes and hectic international schedule.

Hazlewood, who was part of CSK’s forgetful campaign in IPL 2020 in UAE, has been in-and-out of quarantine and bio-bubble since August last year. The 30-year-old pacer said bio-bubble fatigue was the biggest concern for him as he decided to stay back and spend time with family and stay fresh for the upcoming international commitments.

"It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months," Hazlewood had told cricket.com.au.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine