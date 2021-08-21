IPL In UAE: Punjab Kings Sign Australian Pacer Nathan Ellis

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis has landed an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Punjab Kings officially confirming the signing ahead of the second leg of the 2021 edition in the UAE. (More Cricket News)

Earlier on Thursday, the 26-year-old Ellis was named as one of three Australian reserve players for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will follow the IPL.

The development comes less than a fortnight after he picked up a hat-trick on his international debut against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The right-arm fast bowler's IPL deal is subject to approval from Cricket Australia which is likely to give him its go-ahead.

His wickets against Bangladesh included Mahdmullah, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman off the final three balls of the innings as he became the first cricketer to take a hat-trick on T20I debut.

He joined Brett Lee and Ashton Agar to become the third Australian to take a hat-trick in a T20 International match.

Ellis went unsold in the player auction in January.

(With PTI inputs)

