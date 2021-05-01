May 01, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021, PBKS Vs RCB: Harpreet Brar Feels 'Blessed' To Get AB De Villiers' Wicket

IPL 2021, PBKS Vs RCB: Harpreet Brar Feels 'Blessed' To Get AB De Villiers' Wicket

In a sensational spell, Harpreet Brar claimed the wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to help Punjab Kings defend 179/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

PTI 01 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021, PBKS Vs RCB: Harpreet Brar Feels 'Blessed' To Get AB De Villiers' Wicket
Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers during match 26 Indian Premier League 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 30, 2021.
Sportzpics for IPL
IPL 2021, PBKS Vs RCB: Harpreet Brar Feels 'Blessed' To Get AB De Villiers' Wicket
outlookindia.com
2021-05-01T10:34:13+05:30

Harpreet Brar's aim was to contain AB de Villiers but a perfect execution of strategy led to the South African's dismissal as the young left-arm spinner's dream spell sealed an easy 34-run win for Punjab Kings in an IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table

It's not every day that one gets to dismiss Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and De Villiers in one go and the 25-year-old man from Punjab's Moga is feeling "blessed".

Brar clean-bowled Kohli and Maxwell and then set up an off-side trap to force De Villiers into trying a lofted shot without any success.

"My plan against De Villiers was to bowl a touch wider outside off-stump and out of his slot since the ball was gripping a bit. That's why I brought in a slip and had covers to come up slightly. I wanted to bowl a dot but also managed to get a wicket. I am blessed," Brar said after his match-winning spell of 3/19 in 4 overs.

In case of Kohli, he actually shortened the length after realising that the frustrated RCB skipper was trying to give him the charge.

"My strategy was to hit the right length and not worry even if he hits me for a boundary. If the batsman charges down the track then you alter the length," Brar said.

What worked for the former India U-23 spinner is playing with a free mind and not thinking too much about the result.

"I just wanted to play bindaas (carefree) cricket come what may. I didn't want to take too much stress and play my natural game," he said.

Brar had played three games in the past two seasons but this is the first time that he got wickets in IPL and that too the opposition's top three players.

"It's not that I hadn't played with pressure earlier. I had, but when you don't perform under pressure, you tend to be over burdened with more pressure. I had this in mind that once I get a chance, I will try and win a match for my franchise," he concluded.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Crystal Palace Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Hails 'Extraordinary' Season With Cityzens On Brink Of EPL Title

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI AB de Villiers Ahmedabad Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos