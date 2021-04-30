April 30, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Unpredictable PBKS Face RCB Test

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Unpredictable PBKS Face RCB Test

Follow live cricket scores of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad. A win will take RCB to the top of IPL 2021 table.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Unpredictable PBKS Face RCB Test
On current form, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will start favourites against KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.
BCCI
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Unpredictable PBKS Face RCB Test
outlookindia.com
2021-04-30T18:11:41+05:30

Punjab Kings' unpredictable nature has hurt them in this edition of the IPL. In the lower half of the IPL 2021 table, PBKS need to find consistency in their batting form to nourish hopes of clinching a playoff berth. Beating defending champions Mumbai Indians one day by nine wickets and then suffering a horrific batting collapse in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, has left PBKS skipper KL Rahul lost for words. Punjab Kings can ill afford another batting collapse and their misfiring middle-order could see some changes with Dawid Malan, the world's No. 1 T20 batsman, waiting in the wings. This will be Punjab Kings' second match in Ahmedabad and the nature of the pitch will be known. Application will be key against a Royal Challengers Bangalore attack that will be spearheaded by seamers Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj. Patel is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2021 with 17 wickets from six matches. RCB, 10 points from six matches, will go to the top of the table if they can win this evening at Motera. Virat Kohli's team escaped to one-run win against Delhi Capitals in their last match where AB de Villiers (unbeaten 75 off 42 balls) once again batted like a superman. Follow live cricket scores of PBKS vs RCB here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Says, 'Australian Players Won't Mind Flying To UK With England And India Players'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau KL Rahul Virat Kohli Ahmedabad Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Punjab Kings Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Cricket Live Blog Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos