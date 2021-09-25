IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Sanju Samson Crestfallen, Anrich Nortje Credits Delhi Capitals Bowlers

Despite scoring only 154, Delhi Capitals not only walked away with three full points against Rajasthan Royals but are also on top of the IPL 2021 points table. Delhi Capitals have not yet secured a playoff spot but 16 points should be good enough to win a spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs. (POINTS TABLE)

A 62-run partnership between DC skipper Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer managed to steady the Delhi ship after both openers departed for single-digit scores. Shimron Hetmyer’s little flurry (28 off 16) added some runs to the Delhi Capitals score and their bowlers did a wonderful job to defend it. DC won by 33 runs. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Anrich Nortje, the South African pacer, was the pick of the Delhi Capitals bowlers, claiming two wickets while only giving away 18 runs in his four overs.

Nortje stated, “It (the pitch) was quite slow, but Shreyas said it was difficult to hit straight. So we were trying to get them to hit straight. All the bowlers did a great job. We try and share ideas as much as we can, and then you make the most of it.”

The rest of the DC bowling attack chipped in with a wicket each. Pant was extremely pleased with how his bowlers were able to defend the below-par score of 154. Delhi Capitals’ excellent fielding and bowling reduced Rajasthan Royals to 48/5 in the middle of the 11th over. RR finally managed 121/6, thanks to a 70 by skipper Sanju Samson.

Samson, who looked a bit crestfallen at the end of the game, stated, “I thought the total was chaseable but we lost too many wickets and weren't able to get any momentum in our chase. We might consider changes for the next game, but it is too early now. We have to remove all emotion before that.”