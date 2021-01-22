January 22, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021: BCCI Official Reveals Player Auction Date, Venue Yet To be Decided

IPL 2021: BCCI Official Reveals Player Auction Date, Venue Yet To be Decided

The player retention deadline ended on January 20 and the trading window closes on February 4

PTI 22 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021: BCCI Official Reveals Player Auction Date, Venue Yet To be Decided
KKR table at IPL 2020 auction
Screengrab: Twitter
IPL 2021: BCCI Official Reveals Player Auction Date, Venue Yet To be Decided
outlookindia.com
2021-01-22T17:58:12+05:30

The Indian Premier League (IPL) players auction ahead of the 2021 season is likely to be held on February 18, a BCCI official told PTI on Friday. (More Cricket News)

"The auction will be held on February 18. The venue is yet to be decided," the official said.

The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.

READ: Complete List Of Cricketers Retained And Released

The 2020 edition was held in the UAE in September-November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A smooth conduct of India's home series against England from next month should pave the way for the lucrative league to be held at home.

The player retention deadline ended on January 20 and the trading window closes on February 4.

Top Australian draws like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively on the last day of the retention deadline. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ISL Live Streaming, SC East Bengal Vs Mumbai City FC: When And Where To Watch Match 67 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sourav Ganguly Cricket Cricket - IPL T20 Cricket Cricket - BCCI Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos