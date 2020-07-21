IPL 2020: Will Talk To Right People Before Travelling For Indian Premier League, Says Trent Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent is unsure if he will be part of the Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence.

After months of uncertainty, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday postponed the T20 World Cup, thus paving the way for IPL to take place this year. The cash-rich T20 league was initially postponed from March due to the pandemic.

"I've heard lots of whispers that it is happening in this or that window, that it's happening in (New Zealand), things seem to be changing almost every week but it's just one of those things that I will have to let unfold," Boult was quoted as saying by New Zealand portal 1 News.

But the 30-year-old has said he will talk to the right people before taking a call on travelling for IPL 2020 amid the COVID-19 scare.

"I'll talk to the right people and then make that decision on what's best for me, best for my cricket and obviously what's best for my young family...there's obviously a couple of other New Zealanders involved in that tournament -- but it's just going to have to be one of those 'time will tell' kind of things," he added.

With the coronavirus situation worsening in India, the 13th edition of IPL is likely to be held abroad, most probably in the United Arab Emirates.

However, Boult, who was traded by Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season, feels that it will take some time for normalcy to return, and cricket will still be played in front of empty stands.

"I want to be out there playing and doing the things that I know how to do ...but it still looks like it's going to be a while before crowds are screaming at us and being right behind us but I can't wait as it's been a long time between overs -- no-one wants to be stuck inside a tent in the middle of winter training," opined Boult as quoted by tvnz.co.nz.

The left-arm pacer made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for the Delhi-based franchise in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.