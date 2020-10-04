IPL 2020: Stunning Catch! Ishan Kishan Responds In Kind, Dismisses David Warner With His Own Beauty - WATCH

Ishan Kishan, the victim of a sensational Manish Pandey catch in the first half of the Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match in Sharjah, responded by taking a stunning catch.

While defending 208/5, defending champions Mumbai were up against a stubborn Hyderabad skipper David Warner. But in the 16th over, Warner flashed his bat to present a chance to the fielding side. And at short third man, Kishan took a blinder.

Watch the catch here:

Earlier in the match, Manish Pandey took a brilliant catch to dismiss Kishan. Watch it here:

Warner scored 60 off 44 with the help of five fours and two sixes. But Hyderabad could manage only 174/7 to lose the match by 34 runs.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 208/5 in 20 overs (De Kock 67, Pollard 25 not out, Krunal 20 not out; Rashid 1/22).

SunRisers Hyderabad: 174/7 in 20 overs (Warner 60, Boult 2/28, Pattinson 2/29).

