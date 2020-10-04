October 04, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020: Stunning Catch! Ishan Kishan Responds In Kind, Dismisses David Warner With His Own Beauty - WATCH

The Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match of IPL 2020 witness some stunning catches taken, but the one taken by Ishan Kishan stood out. Watch it here

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2020
Manish Pandey and Ishan Kishan in a flying competition
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
Ishan Kishan, the victim of a sensational Manish Pandey catch in the first half of the Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match in Sharjah, responded by taking a stunning catch.

While defending 208/5, defending champions Mumbai were up against a stubborn Hyderabad skipper David Warner. But in the 16th over, Warner flashed his bat to present a chance to the fielding side. And at short third man, Kishan took a blinder.

Watch the catch here:

Earlier in the match, Manish Pandey took a brilliant catch to dismiss Kishan. Watch it here:

Warner scored 60 off 44 with the help of five fours and two sixes. But Hyderabad could manage only 174/7 to lose the match by 34 runs.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 208/5 in 20 overs (De Kock 67, Pollard 25 not out, Krunal 20 not out; Rashid 1/22).

SunRisers Hyderabad: 174/7 in 20 overs (Warner 60, Boult 2/28, Pattinson 2/29).

