IPL 2020: Sorry Guys, I'm Late - Rajasthan Royals Hero Rahul Tewatia Sets Twitter On Fire

A 51-run knock off 31-ball after a very slow start during Rajasthan Royals' record run chase against Kings XI Punjab during an IPL 2020 match has made Rahul Tewatia a star

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2020
Rahul Tewatia
Courtesy: BCCI
2020-09-29T18:49:08+05:30

Indian cricket's new sensation Rahul Tewatia returned to Twitter almost after two years, and set the popular social media platform on fire with a brilliant message.

On Sunday, Tewatia played an innings that can define his career if already not. During Rajasthan Royals' epic run chase against King XI Punjab, the 27-year-old, a spinner by profession, was promoted up the order.

But the left-handed batsman, who had an IPL stint with KXIP, was very very slow off the block as the target seems to have moved beyond Royals' sight. Then, Tewatia hit Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over to, well, silence his critics, who a little a while were making all sorts of comments.

READ: Who Is Rahul Tewatia Of Rajasthan Royals?

But his 31-ball 51 helped Royals create a new IPL record for highest successful run chase, with three balls to spare. And Tewatia became a darling. His name was trending non-stop. But expect his post-match press conference, where he said, hitting five sixes in an over is incredible in an unassuming fashion, there's nothing from the cricketer for the fans.

Then, two days later, he was there. With a sensational tweet. He apologised for being late.

It generates thousands of reactions and liked more than sixty thousand times in a matter of hours.  Here are some reactions:

It was his first tweet after a birthday wish to former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir on October 2018.

