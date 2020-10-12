October 12, 2020
IPL 2020, RCB Vs KKR: Cars Stop As AB De Villiers Sixes Land On Sharjah Street - WATCH

AB de Villiers hit an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 194 for 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2020
AB de Villiers launches sixes in Sharjah
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
Legendary AB de Villiers was at his imperious best against Kolkata Knight Riders as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore post 194/2 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE on Monday.

Match Blog | Points Table | News

Coming into bat after the fall of Aaron Finch in the 13th over, de Villiers soon found his mojo and dominated Hyderabad bowlers. The South African brought up his fifty in 23 balls, then remained unbeaten on 73 off 33 balls with the help of five fours and six sixes.

Few of those sixes sailed over the stadium and landed on the streets. In fact, one of the sixes literally stopped the traffic.

Watch it here:

He and skipper Virat Kohli added an unbeaten 100-run stand.

Both the teams have won four matches each from six outings, with KKR occupying third place thanks to their better net run rate.

Brief Scores: RCB 194/2 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 73 not out, Aaron Finch 47; M Prasidh Krishna 1/42).

