IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals' Fielding Coach Dishant Yagnik Tests Positive For COVID-19

In an alarming development ahead of the team's departure to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday revealed that franchise's fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19.

Only on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the UAE has been given the clearance to host the lucrative T20 league, meaning the tournament is officially on.

"Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19," the franchise said in a statement.

"The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE.

"The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible."

Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The franchise expressed confidence that no other player has come into contact with the coach, but "request everyone who has been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days to self isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

"We can confirm that no Rajasthan Royals or other IPL players have been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days. We wish Dishant a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining the Royals camp soon in the UAE," the statement added.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia had said that BCCI's focus must be on ensuring that not a single COVID-19 case is reported during the event, which according to him, is set to be the "best ever".

"We have to adjust and acclimatise to the (bio-secure) environment. One case could kill the IPL. Extraneous circumstances require ordinary people to do extraordinary things," he added.

The 13th edition of the IPL will kick-start September 19 and the final will be played on November 10.