IPL 2020 Postponed Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus, BCCI Tells Teams

The final word is out, that BCCI has suspended the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League indefinitely due to coronavirus. Although a new date for the tournament has not been set yet, IPL was supposed to be held between March 29 and May 24 originally.

According to reports, the competition's chief operating officer Hemang Amin informed the decision to the eight franchises on Wednesday morning. The teams have been told that due to the lockdown extension till May 3, the possibility of having the tournament in the summer window is nil. This comes after BCCI's top hierarchy met over a conference call on Tuesday evening reportedly, with president Sourav Ganguly, and secretary Jay Shah among those involved.

Last month, when the government initially announced a three-week lockdown, IPL was pushed to April 15, but now the extension doesn't create any feasible options for the tournament.

India has currently seen over 10,000 positive cases with more than 350 deaths, which has made it impossible for the government to lift restrictions.