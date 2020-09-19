September 19, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020, MI Vs CSK: Predicted XIs As Two Most Successful Teams Look To Hit The Ground Running

Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs for both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the two most successful teams clash in a dream IPL 2020 opener at Abu Dhabi tonight

Omnisport 19 September 2020
Logos - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings
2020-09-19T12:45:18+05:30

It's finally here. Later on Saturday, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick start with a mouth-watering clash between the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (More Cricket News)

The season opener at Abu Dhabi, UAE will witness two fundamentally different outfits -- one led by Rohit Sharma, and another by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rohit's MI are known for their flair, but they often take time to find the groove.

READ: Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings - How To Watch

In contrast, Dhoni's CSK can hit the ground running from the very outset. Despite all the troubles they had faced in the run-up to the tournament, they will start the campaign as a well-oiled machine.

Both the teams, however, will miss experienced players in Lasith Malinga (MI) and Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh (CSK). But the last season's two finalists have very strong squads.

So who will make the playing XIs tonight? Here a look:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

