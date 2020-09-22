IPL 2020: Live Streaming Of Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings -- Where To See Live Cricket

After a confident winning start against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings will look for a second win on the trot when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday evening. Live streaming of RR vs CSK will be available online.

Rajasthan Royal will be playing their first match of IPL 2020 and looks a bit depleted with two top England players -- Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes unavailable. But with Shane Warne as mentor, there will be no shortage of inspiration for Steve Smith's team.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith is all set to return to action after having successfully recovered from the concussion injury sustained prior to ODI series against England.

Smith, who got hit on the head during net session before the first ODI in Manchester, missed the whole series on advice of Cricket Australia's medical team.

"Yeah obviously missed the last three one-dayers in England. (I have) been in Dubai for a couple of days now with some good rest and then got into a bit of running," Smith said.

Live streaming of the RR vs CSK match will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney Hotstar.

You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

The RR vs CSK live match will also be available on STAR Sports channels. It will be available on HD platforms as well.

Apart from English and Hindi feeds, you can choose live commentary in several vernacular languages.

CSK are unlikely to change their XI but Murali Vijay may lose out to all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who can add muscle to the bowling options available to skipper MS Dhoni.

