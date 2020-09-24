IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Dinesh Karthik Backs Pat Cummins, Defends Andre Russel's Batting Order

Australian Pat Cummins did a better job with the bat than what was expected of him with the new ball. The Kolkata Knight Riders quickie looked unimpressive against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening as Mumbai Indians scored freely against him in an Indian Premier League match in the UAE. Highlights | Points Table | Full Coverage

Pat Cummins could not complete his full quota of four overs as he proved expensive in the three overs Dinesh Karthik gave him to bowl. Cummins conceded 49 runs at an economy rate of 16.33 as Mumbai Indians posted 195 for five wickets after being asked to bat first.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Karthik said it was "unfair" to criticise Pat Cummins after just one bad performance that too when he played straight after completing his quarantine. KKR lost their opening match of IPL 2020 by 49 runs.

"It is very unfair to judge him (Cummins) right now. He is just off quarantine, (it is) at 3.30/4.00 PM when he got permission to come and play the match itself. We are just happy to have him and I don't think this is a game where we need to judge him at all," Karthik said at the post-match press conference.

The KKR skipper termed Cummins as a champion bowler who will eventually come good. Cummins, however, batted with fire smashing 12-ball 33 (1 x 4, 4 x 6s) but that came too late in the match. "Just the fact that he is a world champion bowler, from whatever I have heard and seen he is one of the best going around in the world. I trust him and I'm sure, he will come good," said Karthik.

Karthik also had a word of praise for young Shivam Mavi, who returned with figures of 2/32, with wickets of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

"Upfront he (Mavi) was very good. The poor guy missed out due to an injury last year and he is looking forward to this competition and he is shaping up well and that's a good sign for KKR," he added.

While someone like Andre Russell once again batted down the order at No 6, Karthik defended the decision, saying that it was more to do with keeping a left-right combination going.

"I think it is a strategy because it is done universally only simply because it is not easy for a bowler to bowl consistently to left-hander and a right-hander (and) even if they get their line a little wrong, it could go for runs. Because we have the advantage of doing that, sometimes we tend to do that," he said.

Yadav praises Bumrah

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav, who came in at No. 3, was one of the architects of MI's victory with 47 off 28 balls, said that he won't mind opening the innings if required.

"That is the team management's call. I have loved opening for Mumbai Indians in the last two years and whenever they give me that opportunity, I would love to do that".

Jasprit Bumrah had a rare off-day against CSK, but he bounced back in style and Surya termed the India pace spearhead as the "best bowler in the world."

"His rhythm, his work ethics and his discipline during the training sessions is unbelievable as I have been seeing in the last few days. Bumrah came back stronger and he will keep getting stronger as the game progresses," Yadav said.

(With inputs from PTI)

