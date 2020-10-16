October 16, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen Leaves Commentary Panel

IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen Leaves Commentary Panel

Kevin Pietersen, who played for four different IPL teams across seasons before trading bat with microphone, has already reached London

PTI 16 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen Leaves Commentary Panel
Kevin Pietersen
Courtesy: Twitter
IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen Leaves Commentary Panel
outlookindia.com
2020-10-16T16:31:57+05:30

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who was a part of IPL's commentary panel, on Friday flew back home to spend time with his children. (More Cricket News)

Pietersen, who played for four different IPL teams across seasons before trading bat with microphone, has already reached London.

"I left the IPL as it's half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It's been a strange year, so now they're off school, I want to be with them all day, everyday," Pietersen, who has two kids with his singer wife Jessica Taylor, tweeted.

He also posted short videos of his journey from Dubai to London.

Thursday's match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore was his last match as a commentator this season.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Neymar Is A Clown – Carlos Zambrano Hits Out At Brazil Superstar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kevin Pietersen Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos