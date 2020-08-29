August 29, 2020
Corona
IPL 2020 In UAE: BCCI Issues Official Statement On CSK Coronavirus Infections

Confirming the coronavirus infections in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp, the BCCI said that "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players"

Outlook Web Bureau 29 August 2020
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday issued an official statement on the worrying development of coronavirus infections on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp.

Several members of the travelling CSK party, including two players, have tested positive for the COVID-19, leaving all stakeholders of the lucrative T20 league worried.

However, allying the fears, the BCCI said in a statement that it "has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE."

"Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme... Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff," the statement added.

Confirming the infections in the CSK camp, the BCCI said "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team."

The two CSK players whose COVID-19 test results returned positive are Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The 13th edition of IPL is scheduled to start on September 19, but the BCCI is yet to release the fixtures of the tournament.

