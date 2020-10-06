IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya Escapes Unhurt But Suryakumar Yadav Cops Nasty Bouncer As Jofra Archer Terrorises - WATCH

October 06, 2020
Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were at the receiving end of Rajasthan Royals bowler Jofra Archer's terrorising spell during their IPL match

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2020
Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have fast hand experience of real pace
In one eventful over, Jofra Archer almost took the head off Hardik Pandya with a beamer than floored Suryakumar Yadav with a nasty bouncer. All that happened in a space of four legal deliveries during the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

In the penultimate over, Hardik miraculously saved himself by ducking as the ball slipped out of Archer's hand. But it traveling, and beat Rajasthan wicket-keeper Jos Buttler too for four byes. A free hit, for two runs, then a single. Then a well-directed bouncer knocked Yadav out.

Watch here:

After a look from the team physio, Yadav continued batting and hit the next ball for a stunning six, over the cordon.

Yadav's 79 powered Mumbai to 193/4.

Mumbai suffered a mini middle-order collapse after a good start but late-hitting from Yadav and Hardik Pandya (30 not out off 19) enabled the defending champions to amass 51 runs in the last three overs.

The two shared 76 runs for the unbroken fifth-wicket stand.

Opting to bat, openers Rohit Sharma (35 off 23) and Quinton De Kock (23 off 15 balls) forged a quickfire 49-run stand.

