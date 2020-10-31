IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Gutted After Big Loss Vs Mumbai Indians, Shreyas Iyer Admits 'Flaws'

Delhi Capitals failed their head coach Ricky Ponting on Saturday. The Australian World Cup-winning captain had wanted his team to hit the reset button after suffering their third straight defeat in IPL 2020 earlier this week. But Shreyas Iyer's team continued its horror run in Dubai on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians consigned Delhi Capitals to their fourth straight defeat on Saturday. The nine-wicket loss has jeopardised Delhi's chances of making the IPL playoffs. (POINTS TABLE)

A distraught Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that there are too many "flaws" in their gameplan and execution. Delhi now need to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game to qualify for the play-offs.

"There are lots of flaws to be pointed out to, but we gotta believe in ourselves and be strong-headed, also be positive," Iyer tried to put up a brave front at the post-match presentation ceremony.

But words don't win matches and Iyer didn't sounded convincing after batsmen failed to produce a single partnership of note against Mumbai Indians.

Defending champions Mumbai are the only team who have made the IPL playoffs. On Saturday, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah bowled telling spells to choke the Delhi batsmen. (SCORECARD)

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and his assistant Mohammad Kaif in Dubai on Saturday. Photo: BCCI

The DC captain said that they are also not reading the pitches.

"Obviously, we fell short of reading the wicket. We weren't up to the mark right from the start and those wickets in the powerplay took down the momentum from us."

"It was important for a few us to come and build a few partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces. You can't anticipate how it's (the pitch) going to play right from the start."

Iyer thought that a target of around 150-plus could have kept them in the fight.

"Openers have to give a good start. Once you get the momentum, you can build on later. I feel 150 or 160 was a good total on such wickets."

While Delhi Capitals have been tinkering with their playing XI regularly, Shreyas Iyer didn't rule out another set of changes for the final game while urging his team to show fearless approach.

"We will have to think about it (changes to the line-up) and be fearless in our approach. We'll keep things simple and will not try to think much."

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine