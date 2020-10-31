Rajasthan Royals win against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Friday night has once again thrown the IPL wide open. At least six teams are in fray for to secure three IPL playoff berths and Delhi Capitals, who play Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Saturday afternoon are under pressure to score two full points and nothing less. A team that had ticked all the boxes in the first half of the IPL 2020 league phase seems to have lost its way at a time when it should have been at the peak of its performance. That has been the story of Delhi Capitals in the IPL in UAE this year. After three consecutive defeats, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting wanted his team to hit the reset button and whether DC have done that can be gauged from today's game. Delhi (14 points from 12 games) take on Mumbai Indians in Dubai in the knowledge that a win will guarantee Shreyas Iyer's team a spot in the IPL playoffs. MI (16 points from 12 matches) were the first team to grab a spot in the IPL last four. A win against Delhi Capitals will bolster their chances to finish No. 1 in the final league standings. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES & RESULTS)

3:11 PM IST: Mumbai have won the toss and elected to bowl.

No Rohit Sharma for MI. Hardik Pandya is rested, in comes Jayant Yadav. James Pattinson replaced by Nathan Coulter-Nile. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer brings in Praveen Dubey, Prihvi Shaw, and Harshal Patel. Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande and Axar Patel out for this match.



Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Praveen Dubey, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

PREVIEW

Mumbai Indians are coming off a big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The fact that MI have been winning matches minus their injured captain Rohit Sharma has been a telling statement of the depth of the squad. The presence of a number of quality back-ups for all important slots in the playing XI make Mumbai Indians a versatile team.



Ishan Kishan has brilliantly filled up the hole left by the inform Rohit Sharma. And then Suryakumar Yadav has been solid in the middle order. Hardik Pandya has produced those cameos with stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard but the biggest strength for MI has been their bowling. Jasprit Bumrah looks irrepressible with his deadly yorkers and Trent Boult has played ideal foil. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has handled the spin department well.



Delhi Capitals have lost three matches on the trot. In their last match, DC messed up a big run-chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad and lost by 88 runs. Ponting admitted that DC needed to chase better and the top order had to stitch partnerships and lay the foundation for the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel to finish off games. Winning the toss in Dubai can prove to be crucial. A total in excess of 200 can be mentally intimidating for a side that has not been very confident chasing.



Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have gone head-to-head in the IPL on 25 occasions with MI winning 13 and DC 12. In the first-leg clash in IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians came out on top by five wickets in their previous encounter against Delhi Capitals.

