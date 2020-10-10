IPL 2020, CSK Vs RCB: Prowling Virat Kohli Manufactures AB De Villiers Shot With Utmost Ease - WATCH

Virat Kohli played a captain's knock on Saturday to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a fighting total of 169/4 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai, UAE.
During his unbeaten 90-run knock off 52 balls, Kohli hit four fours and fours sixes, including one boundary which was perfected by RCB team-mate and good friend AB de Villiers.
Watch it here:
As seen in the video, Kohli prowled and from a vantage position played Dwayne Bravo's delivery to the vacant fine leg area with a well-timed scoop. After the shot, he even signalled to the dressing room.
Kohli also became the first RCB player to score 6000 runs. The 31-year-old reached the mark in the 13th over.
