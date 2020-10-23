IPL 2020, CSK Vs MI: Pandya Brothers Flaunt Their Priceless MS Dhoni Memorabilia

After Mumbai Indians' convincing ten-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the 41st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Friday, Pandya brothers -- Krunal and Hardik -- flaunted a prized memento gifted by losing captain MS Dhoni.

Needing a win to keep their chances to qualify for the IPL 2020 play-offs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), CSK ended up suffering one of their worst defeats in the history of the tournament at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. But that didn't deter Dhoni to mingle with rival players. In fact, he was generous enough to gift the Pandya brothers a match shirt.

Pandya brothers pose with Dhoni shirt. Photo - BCCI

Despite his diminishing returns on the field, both as a player and a captain, Dhoni remains one of the most loved and respected cricketers in the world.

Dhoni hit run-a-ball 16 before getting dismissed by Rahul Chahar as CSK could manage only 114/9. But Pandya brothers had little to do, in the lopsided match as the defending champions wrapped up the match in just 12.2 overs.

