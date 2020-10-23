IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Mumbai Look To Knock Out Chennai Without Hamstrung Skipper Rohit Sharma

A hamstring injury ruled Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma out of the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, UAE on Friday. But his absence hardly made a difference as the defending champions rocked Chennai top-order, with Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah taking a brace of wickets each inside the first four overs. Chennai were reeling at 21/5 (5.2 overs).



Live Blog | Points Table | News

Chennai, after losing seven of ten matches so far, needed to win all their remaining matches to stay in contention for the IPL 2020 playoffs. In contrast, Mumbai, who lost to Chennai in the season opener, are looking to reclaim the top spot in the points table. They have won six in nine outings, and currently third behind Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (both with 14 points from 10 matches each).

Rohit, 33, suffered the injury during MI's last game against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. In a statement issued before the CSK game, Mumbai Indians said, "Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing."

"Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," the statement added.



Veteran Kieron Pollard took over the leadership duties from Rohit.

"Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight," the statement added.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are on course for making the play-offs. Their next game is on Sunday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine