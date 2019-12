IPL 2020 Auction, Rajasthan Royals - Players Bought, Money Spent And Final Squad

Inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals added as many as 11 players in their squad for the 2020 edition of the cash-rich T20 cricket league. More Cricket News)

Auction Highlights | Sold And Unsold List

They spent Rs 14.15 crore on -- Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa (3 crore), Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 3 crore), Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 2.4 crore), Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi (Rs 1.3 crore), England pacer Tom Curran (1 crore) Indian wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat (Rs 80 lakh), South Africa batsman David Miller (Rs 75 lakh), West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas (Rs 50 lakh) Indian pacer Akash Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Indian pacer Akash Singh (Rs 20 lakh) and Indian all-rounder Anirudha Ashok Joshi (Rs 20 lakh)

Final squad:

Batsmen: Steven Smith, Jos Buttler (wk), Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (wk), Shashank Singh, Robin Uthappa (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat (wk), David Miller

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Aniruddha Joshi

Spinners: Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande

Pacers: Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran

Squad strength: 25

Players released before the auction: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, and Sudheshan Midhun