IPL 2020: 971 Cricketers Register For Player Auction - Check Country Wise Detail Here

With the IPL Player Registration closed on November 30, franchises will now have time till December 9 evening to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final Player Auction list

PTI 02 December 2019
IPL Trophy
Courtesy: Twitter
As many as 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians and 258 overseas players, will be up for grabs at the IPL players' auction scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19. (More Cricket News)

There are 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and two cricketers from Associate Nation, who will compete for the available 73 spots.

With the IPL Player Registration closed on November 30, franchises will now have time till December 9 evening to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final Player Auction list.

Among the registered players, 19 are capped Indians, 634 uncapped Indians, 60 are uncapped Indians who have played at least one IPL match, 196 cricketers are capped Internationals, 60 uncapped Internationals and two are from Associate Nations.

Hugh Edmeades will once again set the balls rolling on the dais during the auction which will see cricketers from Afghanistan (19), Australia (55), Bangladesh (6), England (22), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (24), South Africa (54), Sri Lanka (39), USA (1), West Indies (34) and Zimbabwe (3) go under the hammer.

AUS Vs PAK: Aussie Great Ian Chappell Slams Steve Smith For Undermining Captain Tim Paine
