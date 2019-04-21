﻿
Regarded as one of the greatest bowlers, Dale Steyn joined RCB for the remainder of the IPL 2019 as a replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile

21 April 2019
Screengrab: IPL
2019-04-22T02:48:30+0530
Dale Steyn produced one of the best deliveries of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Sunday to bamboozle Suresh Raina during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Defending 162, RCB needed a very good start and Steyn just did that by taking two wickets in the first over itself. He had Shane Watson caught at first slip by Marcus Stoinis off the fifth ball, then produced an unplayable yorker to send back Raina off the next delivery.

Watch it here:

Regarded as one of the greatest bowlers, Steyn joined RCB as a replacement for injured Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, who failed to turn up for the Bangalore based franchise due to a stiff back.

Thanks to a fifty from Parthiv Patel, RCB manage to post 161/7.

