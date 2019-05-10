﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019 Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC: Wary Of Offending MS Dhoni, Young Prithvi Shaw Makes Diplomatic Statement

IPL 2019 Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC: Wary Of Offending MS Dhoni, Young Prithvi Shaw Makes Diplomatic Statement

Prithvi Shaw played astutely while comparing MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Qualifier 2 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC)

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2019
IPL 2019 Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC: Wary Of Offending MS Dhoni, Young Prithvi Shaw Makes Diplomatic Statement
MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant will play crucial roles for their respective sides CSK and DC when the two teams meet in the Qualifer2 of IPL 2019
Composite: AP Photos
IPL 2019 Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC: Wary Of Offending MS Dhoni, Young Prithvi Shaw Makes Diplomatic Statement
outlookindia.com
2019-05-10T18:55:49+0530

The Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Visakhapatnam on Friday is being billed as a clash between the two best finishers in the country – master MS Dhoni and apprentice Rishabh Pant.

LIVE BLOG | LIVE SCORECARD

While it’s easy to for the fans to compare the two and take a favourite, but for cricketers, it’s not wise to choose one. And young Prithvi Shaw, Pant's teammate, has made a perfectly sensible, diplomatic statement as not to offend either of the two.

The build-up to the knock-out match has been heavily dominated by talks of Dhoni vs Pant, and what the future holds for the two wicketkeepers. The discourse often borders around who's the better of the two. Dhoni, 37, is sure at the fag end of an unrivaled career, while 21-year-old Pant is already hailed as a future star, and already shown his brilliance with both the bat and gloves.

After Pant helped DC beat SunRisers Hyderabad with a 21-ball 49 in the Eliminator, Shaw said that Pant is "the best finisher... among all the young players."

"I have always said that he (Pant) is the best finisher I have seen among all the young players. He just opened the game (on Wednesday)," said Prithvi Shaw.

"He is such a good player that he can turn the game around any time. If you need 50-60, he can turn it around," the 19-year-old left-handed opener added.

Talking about the comparison, both Dhoni and Pant have scored over 400 runs. Dhoni has hit a six every 13 balls as against Pant's one every 11 balls. In two other key aspects of batting, Pant has beaten his 'master' when it comes to strike rate but Dhoni's average of 135 is far superior to the youngster's 37.

It will be in an interesting match-up between the master and apprentice in one of the biggest games of the season.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Prithvi Shaw Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rishabh Pant Visakhapatnam Cricket - IPL Cricket Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : McLaren GT Teased Ahead Of 15 May Launch
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters