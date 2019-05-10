Known as one of the finest wicketkeepers to have ever played the gentleman's game, MS Dhoni on Friday showed his brilliant reflection during the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Visakhapatnam.

At 37, the former Indian captain is no longer at his prime. But he continues to produced stunning feats on the field. Fans were treated to one such act in the sixth over of Delhi innings.

Dhawan nicks the third ball of the over, bowled by Harbhajan Singh but the ball bounced off Dhoni's waiting gloves. Then Dhoni made a split second reaction to complete the catch.

Watch it here:

CSK restrict DC to 147/9 to give themselves a chance to make the record-extending eight final.