﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IPL 2019 Qualifier 2. CSK Vs DC: Ishant Sharma Hits Old Foe Ravindra Jadeja For Four And Six To End Delhi Innings On A High – WATCH

IPL 2019 Qualifier 2. CSK Vs DC: Ishant Sharma Hits Old Foe Ravindra Jadeja For Four And Six To End Delhi Innings On A High – WATCH

Delhi Capitals, put into bat by MS Dhoni, were struggling to find boundaries, then Ishant Sharma, coming into bat in the last over, punished Ravindra Jadeja for to end the innings with a flourish.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2019
IPL 2019 Qualifier 2. CSK Vs DC: Ishant Sharma Hits Old Foe Ravindra Jadeja For Four And Six To End Delhi Innings On A High – WATCH
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
IPL 2019 Qualifier 2. CSK Vs DC: Ishant Sharma Hits Old Foe Ravindra Jadeja For Four And Six To End Delhi Innings On A High – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-05-10T22:29:36+0530

Remember what happened on the fourth day of the second Test between Australia and India at Perth in 2018? Well, tension had flared up between two Indians cricketers, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

That animosity was almost played out again on Friday at Visakhapatnam during the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Delhi, put into bat by MS Dhoni, were struggling to find boundaries, then Ishant, coming into bat in the last over, hit Jadeja for a four and six to end the innings with a flourish.

Watch it here:

But there was no animated reactions nor the meeting between the players even though Amit Mishra, Ishant's partner at the other end, congratulated the lanky batsman.

Delhi set Chennai a 148-run target.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ishant Sharma Ravindra Jadeja Visakhapatnam Cricket - IPL Cricket Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL 2019 Qualifier 2, CSK Vs DC: MS Dhoni's Brilliant Reflex Action Catch Stuns Shikhar Dhawan – WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters