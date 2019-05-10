Remember what happened on the fourth day of the second Test between Australia and India at Perth in 2018? Well, tension had flared up between two Indians cricketers, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

That animosity was almost played out again on Friday at Visakhapatnam during the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Delhi, put into bat by MS Dhoni, were struggling to find boundaries, then Ishant, coming into bat in the last over, hit Jadeja for a four and six to end the innings with a flourish.

Watch it here:

But there was no animated reactions nor the meeting between the players even though Amit Mishra, Ishant's partner at the other end, congratulated the lanky batsman.

Delhi set Chennai a 148-run target.