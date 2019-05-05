Also Read IPL 2019: Working Out Scenarios For All Eight Teams Ahead Of The Final Day Of League Matches

Mumbai Indians (MI) thrash Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) celebrate in Hyderabad. That's what the final league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 brought.

Rohit Sharma & Co produced an all-round performance to steal the top spot from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and helped SRH qualify for the playoffs as the fourth team, at the expense of KKR.

Here's how four teams qualified:

1-MI [Nine won, 18 points with NRR +0.421]

2-CSK [Nine won, 18 points with NRR +0.131]

3-DC [Nine won, 18 points with +0.044]

4-SRH [Six won, 12 points with +577]

SRH thus became the first side to qualify for playoffs with 12 points in the IPL history.

So who play who in the playoffs:

Qualifier 1: MI vs CSK, on May 7 at Chennai

Eliminator: DC vs SRH, on May 8 at Visakhapatnam

Qualifier 2: MI/CSK vs DC/SRH, on May 10 at Visakhapatnam

Final: TBD vs TDB, on May 12 at Hyderabad

Brief score:

KKR - 133/7 (Chris Lynn 41 off 29, Robin Uthappa 40 off 47; Lasith Malinga 3/35, Hardik Pandya 2/20 in 3 overs)

MI - 134/1 (Rohit Sharma 55 off 48, Suryakumar Yadav 46 off 27; Prasidh Krishna 1/22 in 3 overs)

Man of the match: Hardik Pandya

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga



Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna

11:15 PM IST: And Suryakumar Yadav hits Andre Russell for a six over fine leg. They win by nine wickets with 23 balls remaining. And top the table. Stunning effort.

11:12 PM IST: Prasidh Krishna on with his third over. Seven runs from it, including a four off the fourth ball, hit by Rohit Sharma. MI-128/1 after 16 overs. They need six from 24 balls. Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav added 82 runs in 59 balls for the second wicket. Time out.

11:08 PM IST: A single to cover off the fourth ball and fifty for Rohit Sharma, in 44 balls and seven fours. Suryakumar Yadav hits the second ball for a four to long-on, then another off the fifth ball to deep square leg. 13 runs from Harry Gurney's third over. MI-121/1 after 15 overs. They need 13 from 30.

11:04 PM IST: Sunil Narine on with his last over. Suryakumar Yadav hits the second ball for a six, over cow corner. Then, Rohit Sharma hits the last ball for a four to deep mid-wicket. 12 runs from it. Narine's figures: 0/33. MI-108/1 after 14 overs. 26 required from 36 balls.

10:59 PM IST: Sandeep Warrier on with his last over. Five runs from it. His figures: 0/25. MI-96/1 after 13 overs. Rohit Sharma is unbeaten on 44 off 39. They need 38 runs from 42 balls.

10:54 PM IST: Harry Gurney on with his second over. Very good over. Three singles. MI-91/1 after 12 overs. They need 43 runs from 48 balls.

10:51 PM IST: Sunil Narine with his third over. 123 runs from it, including two fours -- hit by Suryakumar Yadav off the second ball and Rohit Sharma off the fourth ball. MI-88/1 after 11 overs.

10:47 PM IST: Andre Russell returns for his second over. A four off the fourth ball, hit by Rohit Sharma through cow corner. Serven runs from the over. Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav add 30 runs in 23 balls for the second wicket. MI-76/1 after 10 overs. They need 58 runs from 60 balls.

10:43 PM IST: Prasidh Krishna on with his second over. Very good over, even though there's a four, off the fourth ball hit by Suryakumar Yadav past mid on. Six runs from the over. MI-69/1 after nine overs. 65 runs required from 66 balls.

10:37 PM IST: Sunil Narine on with his second over. Rohit Sharma hits the second ball for a four, to fine leg. Eight runs from the over. MI-63/1 after eight overs.

10:33 PM IST: Prasidh Krishna on with the seventh over. He had Quinton de Kock caught by skipper Dinesh Karthik at short fine leg after chasing the ball. Stunning take. FoW-46/1 (6.1 Over). Suryakumar Yadav is the new man. Nine runs from the over. MI-55/1 after seven overs. They need 79 runs from 78 balls.

10:26 PM IST: Sunil Narine on with his first over. A single off the last ball. Quinton de Kock clueless. MI-46/0 after six overs. 88 from 84 balls. Time out.

10:22 PM IST: Sandeep Warrier on with his third over. Six runs, including a four off the fifth ball, hit by Rohit Sharma to long-on, from the over. MI-45/0 after five overs. 89 runs required from 90 balls.

10:18 PM IST: Not a good day to be Andre Russell. On with his first over. Leaks 21 runs as Quinton de Kock hits the third and fourth balls for back-to-back sixes, then a four off the fifth ball. Rohit Sharma started the over with a four. MI-39/0 after four overs. They need 95 runs.

10:12 PM IST: Sandeep Warrier on with his second over. Five runs from the over. MI-18/0 after three over. Rohit Sharma is quiet, four off nine balls.

10:06 PM IST: Harry Gurney, left-arm medium pacer, on with the second over. Four runs from it. MI-13/0 after two overs. They need 121 runs.

10:01 PM IST: Sandeep Warrier with the first over. Two dots, then Quinton de Kock hook-pulls the third ball for a six over fine leg. A double off the next ball, and a single off the last. Nine runs from the over.

9:43 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah on with the last over. A single then a dot to Robin Uthappa, 24th. A single to long-off. Then another single to long-on. And the misery is over for Uthappa. Caught at mid-on by Rohit Sharma. FoW-133/6 (19.5 Over). He made 40 off 47. Then, another wicket. Sunil Raina caught by Hardik Pandya. Bumrah's figures: 2/31. KKR-133/7.

9:38 PM IST: Mitchell McClenaghan on with his last over. A wide, a dot, then a wide. Robin Uthappa takes a single, to long on. A single, then a wide. Two more singles. Seven runs from the over. McClenaghan's figures: 0/19 including a maiden over. KKR-130/5 after 19 overs.

9:31 PM IST: Lasith Malinga strikes again, in his final over. Nitish Rana hits the first ball for a six over, deep square leg. Then, Malinga had him caught at long-off by Kieron Pollard. FoW-120/5 (17.2 Over. Rinku Singh, left-handed, is the new man. A wide, wide off, then another, for height. Three dot balls then a single to end the over and spell. Nine runs from the over. Malinga's figures: 3/35. KKR-123/5 after 18 overs. Robin Uthappa is unbeaten on 37 off 41.

9:25 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah returns for his third over. Three singles, then a six off the last ball, hit over long off by Robin Uthappa. Nine runs from the over. KKR-114/4 after 17 overs.

9:20 PM IST: Lasith Malinga on with his third over. A single to Robin Uthappa, to long-on. A low full toss wide off, and Nitish Rana wastes it. He manages only a single, to deep cover. Three more singles and a leg bye. Six runs from the over. KKR-105/4 after 16 overs.

9:15 PM IST: Hardik Pandya returns for his third over. Nitish Rana hits the first ball for a six, over mid-off. A double, then another six over third man. 16 runs from the over. KKR-99/4 after 15 overs.

9:10 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah on with his second over. After four dot balls, Robin Uthappa hit the last two balls for a four and six. 10 runs from the over. KKR-83/4 after 14 overs.

9:04 PM IST: Lasith Malinga removes Dinesh Karthik. Caught at mid-wicket by a leaping Krunal Pandya. FoW-72/3 (12.4 Over). Three runs from nine for KKR skipper. And Andre Russell is the new man.

A wide, then a nasty bouncer sends Russell back, for a duck. Huge moment in the match. Caught behind. Perfect delivery. FoW-73/4 (12.5 Over). Nitish Rana is the new man. Eight runs from the over. KKR-73/4 after 13 overs. Time out.

8:56 PM IST: Krunal Pandya completes his spell. Four runs from his last over. His figures: 0/14. Brilliant stuff. KKR-65/2 after 12 overs.

8:52 PM IST: Mitchell McClenaghan! Maiden Over! In the most important match of the season. Robin Uthappa loses the plot. 10 runs in the last four overs.

8:49 PM IST: Krunal Pandya continues with his third over. Four runs from it -- three singles and a wide. KKR-61/2 after ten overs.

8:44 PM IST: Hardik Pandya strikes again. Two wickets in two overs for the all-rounder. He had Chris Lynn caught by Quinton de Kock at fine leg. A skier, taken cooly. FoW-56/2 (8.2 Over). Lynn made 41 off 29. Dinesh Karthik is the new man. Two runs from the over. KKR-57/2 after nine overs.

8:39 PM IST: Krunal Pandya on with his second over. Four singles and KKR-55/1 after eight overs.

8:34 PM IST: Hardik Pandya strikes with the first ball. Shubman Gill consults with Chris Lynn and decides not to take the review. FoW-49/1 (6.1 Over). Gill made nine off 16. Robin Uthappa is the new man. Two runs from the over. KKR-51/1 after seven overs.

8:27 PM IST: Rahul Chahar, leg-spinner, on with the sixth over. Chris Lynn hits the second ball for a massive six straight down the ground, then another one, over long-off. 12 runs from the over. KKR-49/0 after six overs. Time out.

8:23 PM IST: Jasprit Bumrah gets his first over. Nine runs from the over, including a no-ball hit for four, by Chris Lynn. But the pacer manages to concede only a single off the free-hit. KKR-37/0 after five overs.

8:17 PM IST: Lasith Malinga gets his first over. Chris Lynn hits the third ball for a four through cover, then a six off the fifth ball, over fine leg. 13 runs from the over. KKR-28/0 after four overs.

8:12 PM IST: Mitchell McClenaghan continues with his second over. Quiet start to the over. Three singles and a leg bye from the first five balls, then a six over cow corner, hit by Chris Lynn. 10 runs from the over. KKR-15/0 after three overs.

8:08 PM IST: Brilliant over from Krunal Pandya. Two singles. KKR-5/0 after two over.

8:05 PM IST: Mitchell McClenaghan gets the first over. A single to Shubman Gill, to mid off. Then a huge shout for LBW. Faint inside edge saved Chris Lynn. Vyer good over, just three singles.

7:43 PM IST: Meanwhile, KXIP beat CSK by six wickets and despite the loss, the defending champions will finish the league phase in top two.

7:31 PM IST: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first.

6:00 PM IST: In the first leg Eden Gardens, a total of 430 runs were scored in 40 overs with Andre Russell (40-ball 80) and Hardik Pandya (34-ball 91) on hitting sprees. Another run fest can be expected tonight.

5:44 PM IST: At Mohali, CSK have set a 171-run target for KXIP. Faf du Plessis made 96 and he was involved in a 120-run second-wicket stand.

4:42 PM IST: Head-to-head record:

In the 24 previous meetings, MI have won 18 times while KKR were victorious in six. In Mumbai, the MI's domination is near to absolute - eight wins in nine.

3:52 PM IST: Form guide (latest first)

Mumbai Indians won the one over eliminator against SunRisers Hyderabad, lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 34 runs, beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs;



Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets, beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs, lost to Rajasthan Royals by three wickets

3:40 PM IST: Likely XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Barinder Sran

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robbie Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier

3:25 PM IST: When they met last time, Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell played blistering knocks. KKR ended a six-match losing streak after posting 232. Hardik hit an awe-inspiring 34-ball 91 but was not enough.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks and Lasith Malinga.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.