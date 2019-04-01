Sarfaraz Khan is only 21, but reputation precedes his name. Known as one of the most talented batsmen, the right-hander is also famous for executing some outlandish shots. And scoop is one of his favourites.

The Mumbai cricketer played a stunning scoop shot against Avesh during the 13th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mohali on Monday.

In the ninth over of the KXIP innings, Sarfaraz Khan played a scoop shot by getting on his knees, and head bowed down. The ball sailed over the wicketkeeper's head, and one bounce to the long stop boundary. Watch it here:

Delhi won the toss and opted to ball first. David Miller missed a half-century as KXIP could manage only 166/9. Sarfaraz (39 off 29) gave Miller good company as the pair stitched together 62 runs for the fourth wicket.

Some busy overs. In the last four overs, Delhi have scored 29 runs, losing one wicket. Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram has added runs 25 runs in 20 balls. Ingram survived an LBW decision. Ball pitching outside the leg. Hardus Viljoen was already celebrating. That happened off the fifth ball of the 13th over. Delhi reach 106/3 in 13 overs. Delhi need 61 runs from 42 balls.