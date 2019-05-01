IPL 2019: How Five Teams Are Fighting For Two Playoff Spots

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal took a memorable hat-trick in a five overs a side contest that was eventually called off due to intermittent rain, pushing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) out of the IPL play-off race here on Tuesday

The no result in the 49th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 pushed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) out of the playoff race, but five teams can still make the next round. And which two teams join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the playoffs will be decided in the remaining seven group stage matches.

As things stand now, Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in prime positions to finish third and fourth, having won seven and six matches from their respective 12 matches. But Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) can still make the last four.

Here are how each team can make the playoffs:

Mumbai Indians: The Rohit Sharma-led side has 14 points from 12 matches with an NRR of +0.347. They need a win from their two remaining matches, both at home. If they win both, they will finish in the top two as both CSK and DC can't have 20 points. And they can still qualify after losing both the matches, on NRR.

Remaining Fixtures: vs SRH on May 2 (Thursday), vs KKR on May 5 (Sunday)

SunRisers Hyderabad: Last year's finalists have 12 points from 12 matches and have the best NRR of +0.709. They need to win both the remaining matches to be assured of a playoff spot, but if they manage to win one, then it will come down to NRR. If they lose both the matches, then the Kane Williamson-led side will need some help from other fixtures – none of RR (11 points), KKR (10) and KXIP (10) should win their remaining matches.

Remaining Fixtures: at MI on May 2 (Thursday), at RCB on May 4 (Saturday)

Rajasthan Royals: They can have only 13 points at maximum. And it will be very, very difficult to qualify for the playoffs with 13 points. But with some luck, they can still make the playoffs. First, they need to beat DC in their final match, then SRH lose both the remaining matches, both KXIP and KKR lose at least one of their remaining matches.

Remaining Fixture: At DC on May (Saturday)

Kolkata Knight Riders: First, the two-time former champions need to win both their remaining matches -- then, if SRH lose both the matches, and KXIP win only one of their remaining matches, KKR will automatically made the playoffs. KKR can still qualify with one win from the last two (12 points), if RR lose their remaining match, SRH lose both of their remaining matches and KXIP win only one, with NRR playing its part.

Remaining Fixtures: At KXIP on May 3 (Friday), at MI on May 5 (Sunday)

Kings XI Punjab: If they win both the remaining matches and SRH lose both matches and KKR lost one, that's easy passage. If SRH win one match, then it will come down to NRR. If they win only one match then none of KKR, SRH and RR should win their remaining matches and hope for a better NRR.

Remaining Fixtures: vs KKR on May 3 (Friday), vs CSK May 5 (Sunday)