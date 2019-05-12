Hours before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma took fans to an emotional trip down memory lane, showing photographs and reliving his three title wins on Sunday.

In 2013, Rohit became the first captain to lead Mumbai Indians to an IPL title. It was followed by title-winning campaigns in 2015 and 2017, thus becoming the first captain to win three titles, a feat matched by MS Dhoni in 2018.

On Sunday, the two will square off once again as MI and CSK chase history to become the first side to win fourth titles.

He started with the first title, explaining "what was going on during that particular time" after they just won the title.

"This is me, 6 years younger. I was so excited. You can see my face. I don't do this kind of things now. This is right after the celebration on the ground after winning the trophy. Quite excited and quite animated," Rohit said about the second title.

Talking about the first title, Rohit said that it was very special because he got engaged with Ritika Sajdeh just before the final.

"2015 which is quite special. This was the year we got engaged. The final was a few days before I got engaged to Ritika. As you can see, I am blushing here (in the photo). And Ritika as well, she was not in this to click a picture. I wanted her to be a part of it, so I called her," Rohit told IPLT20.com.

"The second one, this was right after the trophy was presented in the ground itself. Anant, one of our owners, is here as well. Malinga with his gold and black hair. There's a little surprise there, this was his first year and he's right near the trophy."

Rohit also talked about 2017 final win.

"And then comes 2017, the three pillars of this team. Aakash, Nita Bhabi and Sachin Tendulkar. They have been part of this franchise since Day 1. And as usual, Pandya brothers there as well.

Rohit is undefeated as a captain is IPL finals, and he looks forward to another title.

"These were very special. We look forward to another one," he concluded.