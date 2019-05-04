﻿
Chasing a 176-run target, RCB started their innings in a horrendous fashion, losing the top three inside three overs.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 May 2019
Screengrab: IPL
2019-05-04T22:51:20+0530

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli failed to deliver with his bat in their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Saturday.

But the right-handed batsmen hit a breathtaking six which "embarrassed everyone". Commentators Kevin Pietersen and Sunil Gavaskar were so impressed with the shot that they were forced to add some extra juice of hyperboles to their description.

Khaleel Ahmed, however, had the last laugh.

Watch and listen:

Chasing a 176-run target, RCB started their innings in a horrendous fashion, losing the top three inside three overs.

