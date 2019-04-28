Rishabh Pant, often labeled as a maverick, is already a fan favourite thanks to his flambouyance. When Indian selectors snubbed him, in favour of experienced Dinesh Karthik for the second wicket-keeper's spot in the Indian squad for Cricket World Cup 2019, there was hue and cry.

The MSK Prasad-led selectors blamed Pant's raw wicketkeeping skills. But the 21-year-old has been doing an excellent job with the gloves for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season.

Besides keeping well, he continues to show the hunger, a prerequisite to a successful career. On Sunday, during the 46th match of the season against visiting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he showed the hunger.

Case in point, the catch he took to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen.

Off the second ball of 13th over, Klaasen went for a ramp shot against the turn. But the turning ball hit his helmet and took a massive deflection, ballooning to the leg side. Pant chased down the ball and completed a brilliant diving catch. And wicket to veteran Amit Mishra.

Watch it here:

Delhi beat Bengaluru by 16 runs to make their first playoff since 2012.