MS Dhoni is expected to do the heavy lifting again as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after their last-ball one-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

The focus will also be in CSK's top three, who are enduring a wretched form even. But Dhoni in such fine form, the defending champions will be hopeful that they arrest the mini slide when they take on SRH at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. That slide started when a Dhoni-less CSK take on SRH at Hyderabad.

Unlike CSK, SRH have their top order firing with openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner putting up close to 1000 runs together. But their middle-order has become an area of concern.

What happened so far?

Delhi Capitals (DC) have leapfrogged CSK to take the top position in the table thanks to a better run-rate, but the Chennai-based franchise have a game in hand. A win will almost ensure a playoff berth for them.

Meanwhile, the final scheduled on May 12 has been shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) failed to get requisite permission from the government to open the three closed stands.

CSK have played ten games, won seven and lost three to earn 14 points with a net run rate of +0.087.

For the visiting side, they are looking for a league double against the most successful team in the IPL. After losing to DC, they have registered comfortable wins against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

What to expect?

The Chepauk pitch has been sluggish and another low scoring affair is expected. Meaning, spinners will play crucial roles and both the sides have some of the best tweakers in the game today. CSK have Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh -- two veterans of the game and still rocking -- Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner. SRH have two Afghan talents -- Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, and also Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Then there are the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed for SRH and Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur for CSK ready with their pace and movement.

Batting first or chasing, lot more will depend on how the SRH openers -- Bairstow and Warner -- do in the initial overs. If they get going, it will be very difficult for CSK to stop RSH from having a double over them.

And there was some rain on the eve of the match.

Bairstow's last match

England wicketkeeper-batsman will return home after the match as the hosts of Cricket World Cup 2019 begin their preparations. They are playing a one-off T20I and five ODIs against visiting Pakistan, starting May 5.

The 29-year-old has been in sublime form for SRH. He is second in the most run-getters' list with 445 runs with one hundred and two fifties, behind teammate Warner (517).

Here's everything else you need to know about the match

Match: 41st match of IPL 2019 between last season's finalists CSK and SRH

Date: April 23, 2019 (Tuesday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST, Toss at 7:30

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV

Form Guide (Latest first): CSK lost to RCB by one run, lost to SRH by six wickets, beat KKR by five wickets. SRH beat KKR by nine wickets, beat CSK by six wickets, lost to DC by 39 runs.

Head-to-head: In the previous 12 meetings, CSK have won nine to SRH's three. In Chennai, CSK have won both the matches played so far.

Prediction: CSK to win

Likely XIs:

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Sam Billings, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur

SRH: Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Squads:

CSK: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

SRH: Kane Williamson, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.