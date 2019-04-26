Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was ruled out of their Indian Premier League League (IPL) 2019 match against Mumbai Indians on Friday at Chepauk. This is the second time that the 37-year-old has missed a match this season.

In his absence, Suresh Raina led the defending champions while Ambati Rayudu took up the wicket-keeping responsibilities. And soon, Dhoni's absence was felt with CSK strangely failing to claim the wicket of Evin Lewis off the last ball of the sixth over, bowled by Harbhajan Singh. It was a clear caught behind and not a single CSK player knew what happened.

Watch it here:

And here are some epic reactions from fans:

Someone said it right "CSK without Dhoni is much like RCB". Strange, how a team become totally different with exclusion of just one player. — Manas. (@That_MSDian) April 26, 2019

Don't know why CSK plays worst cricket whenever they face Mumbai Indians. As a CSK fan I should admit it! Without Dhoni CSK would be at 6,7,8 positions easily.



Bottlers!!!#CSKvMI — gowriprasad (@gowriprasad07) April 26, 2019

CSK with Dhoni CSK without Dhoni pic.twitter.com/wNUTOBwD6o — . (@tinaslaysss) April 26, 2019

@ChennaiIPL please dissolve the franchise after Dhoni retires ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#CSKvMI — Chandler Stark Kings (@SarcasmChamp) April 26, 2019

Raina won the toss and put Mumbai to bat. The visitors rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's 67 off 48 to post a fighting total of 155/4. Rohit and Lewis added an innings high 75 runs for the second wicket.