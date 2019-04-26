﻿
In MS Dhoni's absence, Suresh Raina led the defending champions CSK against MI in the 44th match of IPL 2019, while Ambati Rayudu took up the wicket-keeping responsibilities

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2019
Composite: IPL Screenshots
2019-04-26T23:59:23+0530

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was ruled out of their Indian Premier League League (IPL) 2019 match against Mumbai Indians on Friday at Chepauk. This is the second time that the 37-year-old has missed a match this season.

In his absence, Suresh Raina led the defending champions while Ambati Rayudu took up the wicket-keeping responsibilities. And soon, Dhoni's absence was felt with CSK strangely failing to claim the wicket of Evin Lewis off the last ball of the sixth over, bowled by Harbhajan Singh. It was a clear caught behind and not a single CSK player knew what happened.

Watch it here:

And here are some epic reactions from fans:

Raina won the toss and put Mumbai to bat. The visitors rode on skipper Rohit Sharma's 67 off 48 to post a fighting total of 155/4. Rohit and Lewis added an innings high 75 runs for the second wicket.

