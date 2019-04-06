﻿
CSK beat KXIP by 22 runs to register their fourth win in five IPL matches

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2019
Screengrab: IPL
2019-04-06T21:28:42+0530

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for pulling off seemingly impossible feats in the field, but on Saturday, he was denied a wicket with lady luck favouring Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman KL Rahul during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at Chepauk.

In the 13th over of the KXIP innings, Rahul took off for a single after pushing the fourth ball to the on-side. But Dhoni, ever alert, quickly retrieved the ball and produced his famous no-look run-out attempt. The ball hit the stumps even as Rahul found himself well short of the ground.

But the bails remained stuck into the groove to the amazement of everyone.

Watch it here:

CSK beat KXIP by 22 runs to register their fourth win in five matches.

