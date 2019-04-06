Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for pulling off seemingly impossible feats in the field, but on Saturday, he was denied a wicket with lady luck favouring Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman KL Rahul during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at Chepauk.

In the 13th over of the KXIP innings, Rahul took off for a single after pushing the fourth ball to the on-side. But Dhoni, ever alert, quickly retrieved the ball and produced his famous no-look run-out attempt. The ball hit the stumps even as Rahul found himself well short of the ground.

But the bails remained stuck into the groove to the amazement of everyone.

Déjà vu - Dhoni creates magic, but bails still don't fall https://t.co/33WsiNt5e5 via @ipl — gujjubhai (@gujjubhai17) April 6, 2019

The Bails didn't move but that was yet another brilliant work by MSD ... pic.twitter.com/6mxEH49mle — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) April 6, 2019



CSK beat KXIP by 22 runs to register their fourth win in five matches.