Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with the ball, producing figures of 1/17 as CSK restricted KKR to a lowly 108/9 in their IPL match

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2019
Screengrab: IPL
Ravindra Jadeja is known as one as of the best fielders in the world. On Tuesday, the 30-year-old showed his class by restricting a certain six to a single during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Chepauk, Chennai.

Dangerous Andre Russell lofted the third ball of the 14th over, bowled by Scott Kuggeleijn, over midwicket. But Jadeja timed his jump to perfection stopped it from crossing over the boundary.

Watch it here:

Jadeja also contributed with the ball as he produced figures of 1/17 as CSK restricted KKR to a lowly 108/9. MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field.

