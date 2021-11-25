Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Indonesia Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Eases Past Germany’s Yvonne Li To Book Quarterfinal Spot

Playing for the first time against Yvonne Li, India's PV Sindhu hardly broke any sweat against the German, winning the pre-quarterfinal clash 21-12, 21-18 at the Indonesia Open badminton tournament.

Indonesia Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Eases Past Germany’s Yvonne Li To Book Quarterfinal Spot
PV Sindhu will face the winner of the match between Spain's Beatriz Corrales and South Korea’s Sim Yujin in the quarterfinals. | Twitter

Trending

Indonesia Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Eases Past Germany’s Yvonne Li To Book Quarterfinal Spot
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T15:00:40+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 3:00 pm

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu registered a comfortable straight-game win over Germany’s Yvonne Li to cruise into the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event in Bali on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

The reigning world champion seeded third here, hardly broke a sweat to win the second round clash 21-12, 21-18 against the world No.26 in 37 minutes at the USD 850,000 event. Up against Li for the first time, world No.7 Sindhu looked completely in control from the beginning.

Such was her dominance that the two-time Olympic medallist took the first game with ease, winning seven consecutive points at one stage. Li made a good recovery in the second game and it was more evenly contested. But Sindhu persisted and did not let the German gain an advantage over her.

Sindhu will take on the winner of the second-round clash between Spaniard Beatriz Corrales and South Korea’s Sim Yujin in the quarterfinals.

Tags

PTI P.V. Sindhu Bali Badminton Indonesia Open Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming, Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2021: Hosts Bank On New Blood, Where To Watch BAN Vs PAK Tests Live

Live Streaming, Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2021: Hosts Bank On New Blood, Where To Watch BAN Vs PAK Tests Live

Indian Super League Joins Hands With German Company To Expand Global Footprint

Ashes 2021-22: Tim Paine’s Inclusion Won’t Be A Distraction, Says Australia’s Nathan Lyon

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Test Positive For Coronavirus

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Atletico Madrid On Brink Of Elimination After Loss Vs AC Milan

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Real Madrid Reach Knockout Stage For 25th Straight Time

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Manchester City Overcome Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 In Group A

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Liverpool Maintain Perfect Record With 2-0 Win Over Porto

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Advertisement

More from Sports

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Spinners Run Amok In Galle, Sri Lanka Thrash West Indies By 187 Runs - Highlights

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Spinners Run Amok In Galle, Sri Lanka Thrash West Indies By 187 Runs - Highlights

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: India (233/4) Fight Back, Shreyas Iyer Scores Fifty On Debut

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: India (233/4) Fight Back, Shreyas Iyer Scores Fifty On Debut

IND A Vs SA A: India A Reach 125/1 On Day 2 In Reply To South Africa A’s 509/7 Decl

IND A Vs SA A: India A Reach 125/1 On Day 2 In Reply To South Africa A’s 509/7 Decl

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: France Stun Defending Champions India Despite Sanjay Hat-trick

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: France Stun Defending Champions India Despite Sanjay Hat-trick

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: India Fight Back, Iyer Scores Fifty On Debut

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: India Fight Back, Iyer Scores Fifty On Debut

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement